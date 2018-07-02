The July 01 episode of Malayalam Bigg Boss was loaded with emotions and tears as one of the contestants was eliminated from the house. In the June 30 episode, Mohanlal had revealed that Adithi and David John are the most likely contestants who will be eliminated from the house.

On Sunday, Mohanlal after discussing with Bigg Boss decided to eliminate David John from the house. He even asked the other participants to vote for both David and Adithi before making the final call. During the voting, David John got six votes, while Adithi received support from seven people.

After the announcement, the whole house broke into tears, as David was the lovely young man who maintained calmness and silence throughout the initial seven days. Most of the contestants started crying after the decision, and with their hugs, they tried to console the young model.

After saying Adios to the house, David John asked Swetha Menon to help him to fetch some better opportunities in the film industry. Swetha many times told David that he is not a loser, and assured that she will do whatever she can to rack up acting assignments for the young man.

Ranjini Haridas too wept a lot, and while David was leaving the house, she asked everyone to sing the song 'Musthafa Musthafa' from the Tamil movie 'Kadal Desam'.

After coming out of the house, David John talked with Mohanlal regarding his experiences while being in the Big Boss house. David told Mohanlal that he is such a person who has some problem in mingling with people quickly. However, David added that after a regular acquaintance, he used to develop a good rapport with other people.

David also told the 'Pulimurugan' actor that his parents are ardent fans of Mohanlal. Mohanlal greeted his parents and David John finally smiled with an open heart. After wishing success to David in his future endeavours, Mohanlal announced that the episode has finally come to an end.