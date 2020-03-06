As the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is just a few hours away, audiences are quite eager to know who will be eliminated this week. On Monday, housemates have nominated Veena, Shaji, Sujo, Alexandra, Amritha Suresh and Abhirami Suresh for elimination. As per recent trends, Veena and Pashanam Shaji are now on the verge of elimination, but audiences believe that Asianet will not take this decision to meet their vested interests.

Will Asianet show the courage to eliminate Shaji and Veena?

Pashanam Shaji and Veena are undoubtedly the most disliked contestants in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house. Since the first episode, Shaji has been testing the patience of everyone by delivering vulgar dialogues inside the house. On the other hand, with her unwanted melodrama, Veena has garnered thousands of haters outside the house.

However, sceptics believe that Asianet, Mohanlal and Endemol Shine will eliminate neither Veena nor Shaji due to their close rapport with Arya. It should be noted that Arya is Asianet's in-house anchor, and audiences believe that the channel will not make a move that will affect her badly in the show.

Amritha Suresh and Abhirami Suresh dominating the show

In the earlier days of Bigg Boss Malayalam, most of the contestants tried to isolate Rajith Kumar, and it has played a crucial role in elevating the popularity of this botany professor. However, after the arrival of Amritha Suresh and Abhirami Suresh, things have changed, and the duo along with Rajith Kumar and Sujo has already built a powerful team.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Abhirami and Amritha were seen sitting in the living room. During the talk, Rajith Kumar informed Amritha and Abhirami that they were not supposed to sit in the living room in the initial days. As per Rajith Kumar, the gang led by Arya and Shaji had always a dominance inside the house, and nobody other than them has the right to enjoy moments in the living room.