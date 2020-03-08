The 63rd episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam that was aired on Saturday, March 07, 2020, can be considered the most disappointing episode in the history of Endemol Shine's show. Mohanlal, who appeared in the show did not ask any valid questions to the contestants, and it has literally pulled the audiences to a state of audiences.

Mohanlal's stand?

After failing in the last week's captaincy task, Arya had threatened that she will quit Bigg Boss if the organizers did not show the recap of the task on screen. On Saturday, Mohanlal asked whether she wants to see the task again for clarification.

Arya told Mohanlal that she is perfectly happy with the decision of Bigg Boss. However, Reshma asked Mohanlal to show the task again and made it clear that she is not happy with the decision. But surprisingly, Mohanlal did not even bother to show the recap of what had happened during the captaincy task.

Even though Mohanlal criticized Fukru and Arya during the episode, his words were not powerful enough to make any impact. Moreover, he failed to ask about many controversies that happened last week, and it has made many people believe that the Superstar is not watching the show completely.

Is Bigg Boss Malayalam cheating audience?

Shattering expectations of audiences, the elimination did not happen on Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam. This move from Endemol Shine and Asianet is now receiving negative responses from all corners, and people are lashing out at the show organizers for cheating audiences. Most of the audiences are urging everyone to stop voting in the show, as elimination is not happening as per schedule.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Mohanlal has given an indication that elimination may sometimes happen on Sunday. However, audiences believe that eviction will not happen on Sunday, as Veena is the most probable candidate who may go out of the house as per the current voting trends. Audiences argue that Asianet and Endemol Shine will not show the guts to eliminate Veena, as she is the right hand of Arya, one of the hot favourites of the show.