Social media users have several times alleged that Endemol Shine, along with Asianet and Mohanlal are manipulating the Bigg Boss Malayalam show, and they are trying to mold the show in such a way that the TRP will be elevated.

The 58th episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam which was aired on Monday added up the heat to these theories, as no contestant in the house nominated Rajith Kumar.

Do Bigg Boss Malayalam contestants know what is going on outside?

It should be noted that Dr Rajith Kumar was there in the nomination list every week, except one Monday where he was the captain. However, on March 02, nobody nominated Rajith Kumar, and it has made many believe that contestants are getting a clear picture of what is going outside.

As per Bigg Boss Malayalam rules, contestants are not supposed to know what is going outside the house. However, Sujo Mathew, Alexandra, and Daya who returned to the house informed the contestants about the current trend outside, and it helped them to play a different gaming strategy.

After returning to the house, Sujo shocked everyone by supporting Rajith Kumar, while Daya adopted a different strategy by targeting the botany professor. Interestingly, Sujo was an open critic of Rajith Kumar until the day he went for eye treatment, but as he went outside, he might have understood the audience support for Rajith, and it has made him adopt a new gaming strategy.

Arya and Raghu used nomination-free cards

Arya has not used the nomination-free card until last week. However, during the Sunday's episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam, Mohanlal had warned Arya that the card will soon expire. As Arya was nominated this week too, she used the nomination card and kept herself free from elimination. Raghu also used the card, and it will also help him to stay away from eviction this week.