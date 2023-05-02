The 5th season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is progressing steadily, but even as the show nears 40 days, it has not succeeded to impress the audiences like its previous seasons.

However, things have started changing slowly, after serial actress Anu Joseph entered the show on Sunday as a wild card entry.

Anu Joseph is very popular among Malayalee audiences, as she had captured the hearts of a million viewers with her performance in the comedy serial Karyam Nissaram.

Forget Omar Lulu, Anu Joseph is here

It was around a few weeks back that filmmaker Omar Lulu entered the show. It should be noted that the director has a huge fan following on social media platforms, and everybody expected Lulu to dominate other contestants.

But Omar Lulu, upon entering the house is showcasing a cold play, and he is not even succeeding in finding sufficient screen space.

On the other hand, Anu Joseph who entered the show quickly showed her mettle. While talking to housemates, the actress indirectly criticized several contestants and noted that Rinosh and Midhun are playing in such a way that they are not interested to play.

On the contrary, contestants said that both of them are seriously involved in the game and wish to complete hundred days in the show.

Anu Joseph also criticized Akhil Marar, Vishnu and Shiju for playing groupism inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam house.

Anu revealed that she made her entry as a solo contestant into the house and she will not be part of any group prevalent among the contestants. Shobha also braced her words and welcomed Anu to accompany her.

Anu also warned Anjuz for calling her aliyan, and asked her to call chechi.

Akhil Marar: The most popular contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam 5

Meanwhile, despite receiving criticisms from Mohanlal and fellow housemates, Akhil Marar continues as the most popular contestant in Bigg Boss Malayalam.

With his powerful one-liners and active participation in tasks, Marar has already succeeded in garnering a huge fan following on social media platforms.