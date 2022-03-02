The wait is finally over, and the much-awaited fourth edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam will begin in March 2022. The initial promo of the show has already been released, and audiences are eagerly waiting to know the contestants who will enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house this year.

IB Times India presents you with the list of the 10 most probable contestants who may enter the Bigg Boss house this year.

Pala Saji

Pala Saji is one of the certain contestants of the new season. Pala Saji, a former police officer with large social media followers has faced various challenges in his career. However, after overcoming all those hurdles, he is now one of the most influential figures on social media platforms.

Jiah Irani

Since last season, Jiah Irani has been a major subject among Bigg Boss viewers. Even though he did not enter the house, Jiah was mentioned frequently in Bigg Boss talks. Jiah's name was often seen in paparazzi media along with previous season's participant Ritu Mantra.

Santhosh Pandit

Santhosh Pandit is another most probable contestant who may enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house this year. Initially started his career as an actor-director who made use of negative publicity, Santhosh Pandit is now one of the favorite figures among Malayalee audiences. He also has the experience of participating in Malayalee House, another reality show, a weird spin-off of Big Brother.

Vava Suresh

Vava Suresh recently made headlines after being hospitalized due to a snake bite. Vava Suresh's presence in the Bigg Boss house is expected to draw a large number of viewers to the show.

Rahul Easwar

Another expected contender in Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 is Rahul Eshwar. Rahul Eshwar is a well-known face among television audiences; all credit goes to his provocative statements and channel conversations. Rahul Eshwar was the winner of the reality show "Malayalee House". The presence of someone like him in the Bigg Boss house is likely to ignite major conflagrations.

Sreelakshmi Arrakkal

Even though not confirmed, Sreelakshmi Arakkal is another contestant who may enter the house this year. A self-proclaimed social activist, Sreelakshmi Arakkal has not been active in social media since January end, and it has made many believe that she is currently preparing for the new edition of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Thankachan Vithura

Thankachan Vithura is a popular personality among television viewers. Last year, it was Noby who entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, and this year, it will be most probably Thankachan Vithura.

Lakshmi Priya

Lakshmi Priya is a Malayalam actress who has appeared in several noted films like Kadha Thudarunnu, Seniors, and Tiyaan. If everything goes well, we will most probably see Lakshmi Priya too in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house this year.

Rajesh Hebbar

A popular television and film actor, Rajesh Hebbar is another contestant who may enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 house. The actor has a huge fan following among television audiences.

Aparna and Jeeva

Jeeva Joseph and Aparna Thomas, who have been married for six years could be the couple duo who may enter the Bigg Boss Malayalam house.