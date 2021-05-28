It was on May 19 that authorities in Chennai sealed the shooting sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 erected at Chennai EVP Film City. Now, Asianet and Banijay Group have revealed that the winners of Bigg Boss Malayalam's third edition will be finalized based on the audience poll, as the show has already completed 95 days. Soorya Menon was the last contestant who went out of the Bigg Boss Malayalam house when the show was airing on Asianet. The aspiring actress was a prey of hate campaign since the beginning of the show, as her one-sided romantic affair with Manikuttan irked viewers.

Soorya Menon shares her worries

As Soorya Menon behaved in a melodramatic manner inside the house, audiences claimed that the actress was using the romantic strategy to win the Bigg Boss Malayalam title. Several people also alleged that Soorya could be the fakest character the show has ever witnessed.

In the meantime, armies of Manikuttan and Firoz Khan repeatedly targeted Soorya on social media platforms, and they even launched a hate campaign against the actress. And now, after coming out of the house, Soorya has requested people to stop spreading negativity about her. She also asked armies of other contestants whether they are waiting to see her death.

"Still, me and my family facing cyber attack from other armies. Now, you want to see my death armies?" asked Surya.

Who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3?

The voting process to determine the title winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is now progressing steadily, and audiences can cast the votes for their favorite contestants until Saturday. According to the current trends, Manikuttan is the most likely contestant who will win the Bigg Boss Malayalam title this year, and he is closely followed by Sai Vishnu.

Other strong contestants who are currently posing threat to the glorious run of Manikuttan and Sai Vishnu are psychologist Dimpal Bhal and serial actor Anoop Krishnan.