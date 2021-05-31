The much-anticipated audience voting of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has ended on Saturday. Asianet and Banijay Group will unveil the name of the title winner this year at a grand finale which will be conducted soon. An official announcement regarding the date and venue of the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 finale is expected to be announced soon.

Voting after the cancelation of the show

It was on May 19 that Tamil Nadu authorities sealed the shooting sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 erected on the EVP Film City. The decision was made after six members of the technical team of Bigg Boss were tested positive for coronavirus infection. As the show was canceled, Asianet and Banijay Group had confirmed that the winners will be determined through an audience poll, as the show had completed 96 days.

Soon, the show organizers opened a voting window for audiences. The decision to determine the winners through voting, post the cancelation of the show received positive responses from viewers. Last week, online spaces were loaded with campaigns, and contestants themselves appeared on Facebook and Instagram requesting votes.

Who will be Bigg Boss Malayalam winner?

Considering the recent trend in voting, the most likely contestant who will win the Bigg Boss Malayalam title this year is Manikuttan. The actor has impressed the audiences throughout the weekly tasks, and his gentleman image will reflect in the audience poll for sure. Recently, the actor has appeared on social media platforms, and it has also increased his public acceptance.

In all probabilities, the first runner-up in the show will be aspiring actor Sai Vishnu. Even though Sai Vishnu failed to impress in weekly tasks, his straightforward attitude has impressed viewers. Manikuttan's close friend Dimpal Bhal will be most likely the second runner-up of the show, followed by Kidilam Firoz, Anoop Krishnan, Rithu Manthra, Ramzan Mohammed, and Nobi.