The Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam was uneventful, as Mohanlal announced an unexpected elimination. After giving detergent bars to contestants, Mohanlal revealed that names of nominees will be imprinted on those soaps, and the contestant whose name is not there on the detergent will go out of the house. As contestants read the names imprinted on the detergent bars, the only name missing was that of Bhagyalakshmi.

Bhagyalakshmi's unexpected eviction shocks housemates

The eviction of Bhagyalakshmi was totally unexpected, as audiences were expecting Sandhya Manoj to go out of the house, as she was the least active housemate in the show from the beginning. As Bhagyalakshmi's name was announced, the veteran dubbing artist claimed that she was eliminated upon her request to go out of the house.

Later, after going out of the house, Bhagyalakshmi talked to Mohanlal and claimed that Bigg Boss days were memorable. She also thanked Sandhya Manoj and Kidilam Firoz for supporting her throughout the show.

Netizens brutally trolled Bhagyalakshmi

As Bhagyalakshmi claimed that Bigg Boss Malayalam organizers have evicted her upon her request, netizens started claiming that the dubbing artist is not aware of the nature of the show. Some netizens even went ahead and claimed that Bhagyalakshmi is a narcissistic person who thinks that she is above all other contestants in Bigg Boss Malayalam.

The journey of Bhagyalakshmi in the Bigg Boss Malayalam house was eventful and emotional. During her days in Bigg Boss, Bhagyalakshmi engaged in fights with Firoz-Sajna duo, Sai Vishnu and Ramzan Mohammed. However, she shared a good rapport with Manikuttan, Kidilam Firoz, and Dimpal Bhal. It was during the show that Bhagyalakshmi's husband Ramesh died due to kidney ailments. However, Bhagyalakshmi decided to stay in the house and revealed that her children will take care of the death rituals.