It was on May 19 that authorities in Chennai sealed the shooting sets of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 erected at EVP Film City for allegedly violating Covid protocols. All the contestants were soon shifted to Kerala, and the show was temporarily suspended on its 97th day. Even though the show was canceled, Asianet and Banijay Group had assured that they will host a grand finale and will announce the name of the title winner.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 finale to happen soon?

International Business Times, India edition talked exclusively to one close source to Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, and we learned some crucial details regarding the finale of the show that could happen soon. According to the source, Asianet and Banijay Group are planning to host the finale in an extravagant manner, and it may even match the quality of the Asianet Film Award show.

If the Kerala government permits to conduct the event, it could happen in July, or else, the grand finale is expected to be hosted in August. An official announcement regarding Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 finale is expected to be announced soon.

Asianet releases new promo

In the meantime, Asianet has released a new promo in which Mohanlal can be heard seen giving advisory to the audiences. Recently, several reports surfaced online stating that Asianet has called for contestants who wish to participate in Bigg Boss Malayalam 4. In the promo, Mohanlal made it clear that all the speculations regarding Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 are fabricated, and he also made it clear that the grand finale of the ongoing season will be organized soon.

According to the latest updates, the most likely contestant who will become the title winner this year is Manikuttan. Sai Vishnu is expected to become the first runner-up, while Dimpal Bhal is expected to finish in the third spot.