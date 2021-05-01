The last five days in Bigg Boss Malayalam were quite eventful, as audiences witnessed some unexpected twists and turns. It all happened when Manikuttan quit the show citing personal reasons. However, when he came back, Dimpal Bhal, his close friend, exited the show after her father's death. And now, on the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, Mohanlal will meet housemates to announce the name of the evicted contestant.

Adoney T John to be evicted

According to the latest voting trends, Adoney T John will be the most likely contestant who will go out of the house this week. Even though Adoney has several times tested the patience of the viewers with his stage speech dialogues, the young man never faced the threat of an eviction as his name rarely came on the nomination list. If a double eviction is not happening, Soorya is expected to stay in the house for one more week.

If Adoney gets eliminated, Ramzan Mohammed will face the heat, as Adoney is the dancer's closest friend in the house. Even though Sai and Ramzan Mohammed hugged each other yesterday, they are yet to build the old rapport they had during the initial days of the third edition.

Will Dimpal Bhal return to the house?

In yesterday's episode, Manikuttan had requested Bigg Boss to give him a chance to talk with Dimpal Bhal. He also urged Bigg Boss to bring back Dimpal Bhal if the death rituals are over. However, the chances of Dimpal coming back to the house are very less, as she is a cancer survivor, and moreover, she demands extra care during the time of the pandemic.

In Dimpal's absence, the most likely contestant to win the Bigg Boss Malayalam title is Manikuttan. Sai Vishnu is another housemate who may win the title this year, but he has a very less number of fans when compared to the Chotta Mumbai star.