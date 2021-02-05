The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada will take off in a matter of weeks. With Colors Kannada prepping up for the grand launch, the fans are now keenly looking forward to see the celebrities, who will participate in Sudeep-hosted show.

Is Geetha Bharathi Bhat participating in Bigg Boss Kannada 8?

Speculations were rife that Geetha Bharathi Bhat would be entering the Bigg Boss Kannada house this time. Since the actress was leaving the show on a short break, she was filming her portions in advance so that the serial runs smoothly, the rumour mills had claimed.

Now, the actress has spoken about the issue stating that she is clueless about how the reports are surfacing online. In other words, she has denied the speculations of participating in Sudeep-hosted show.

When asked whether Colors Kannada had approached her, Geetha refused to give a direct answer rather stated that she is unwilling to talk about it. She said, "Currently, I am busy with the shooting of my serial. Also, my album is getting ready for release."

Vinaya Prasad's Daughter Gives Clarification

On the other hand, Vinaya Prasad's daughter Prathama Prasad has also put an end to the rumours of her mother entering Sudeep-hosted show. "I have been receiving many messages regarding my mother Vinaya Prasad is going to be a part of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Also, I came across the same being spread on many social media platforms too. Well, the news is absolutely fake." The Times of India quotes her as saying.

Prathama Prasad has requested media not to spread misinformation. Currently, her mother Vinaya Prasad is playing a key role in daily soap Paaru.

Apart from these two actors, Colors Kannada is believed to have approached many celebs asking them whether they are interested to participate in Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Ravishankar Gowda, Radha Hiregoudar, Sunil Raoh, Tennis Krishna, Ravi Srivatsa, Taranga Vishwa, Rekha Das, Hanumanthu, Mimicry Gopi, All Ok alias Alok, Drone Prathap, Anusha Ranganath, VJ Rashmi, Deekshith Shetty, Rupesh Rajanna, RJ Rajesh, Vinay Guruji, Aishwarya Rangarajan, Vaishnavi, Rajini, Shubha Poonja, Veena Ponnappa, Bhavana Ramanna, Rajesh Gowda, Chidambar, Nayana, Danya Deepika, Sukrutha Nagaraj and Aryavardhan Guruji have been approached.