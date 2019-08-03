The grand finale of the second season of Kannada Kogile will be aired on Saturday and Sunday (Aug 3-4). It will be telecast on Colors Super at 8 pm.

After performing consistently for weeks, six contestants like Alaap, Arjun Itagi, Kalvathi Dayanand, Khasim, Neethu Subramanya and Partha have entered the last stage of Kannada Kogile 2.

Colors TV organised auditions at different parts of the state and selected 42 aspiring singers out of which 23 budding talents got opportunity to enter the first round of the competition. The channel handpicked participants not just from Bengaluru, but from the places like Gadag, Kolar and Haveri where the aspiring talents struggle to get right platform to prove their mettle.

Finally, six singers have made it to the grand finale, which was shot on July 27. It is interesting to note that a lot celebrities that include Puneeth Rajkumar, Rachitam Ram and Akul Balaji wished the finalists.

Multifaceted musician Sadhu Kokila, singer Archana Udupa and rapper and former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Chandan Shetty are the judges of the show which is hosted by RJ Siri.

It may be recalled that Dodappa Madar won the first season of Kannada Kogile in which Akhila Pajjimanu and Basava had ended up as the runners-up.

Meanwhile, Colors Super is ready with its next program Comedy Company, which is going will replace Kannada Kogile.