The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is being relaunched with the show starting its airing on Wednesday, 23 June. The 12 contestants, who were part of the show before it was suspended on 8 May, are reentering the house again.

Colors Bombard Social Media with Promos

Colors Kannada has been leaving no stone unturned to create the craze around the show. It has been posting promos non-stop for three days. The latest teasers show the participants interacting with the host Kiccha Sudeep.

The promos also indicate that the contestants get a shock after they were asked to nominate two contestants on the day they entered the house. Going by the teaser, KP Aravind take Manju's name, Raghu and Nidhi Subbaiah take Prashanth Sambargi's name, Divya Uruduga takes Divya Suresh's name, and Divya Suresh and Vaishnavi take Chakravarthy Chandrachaud's name.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss Kannada Second Innings Launch Online?

The relaunch, which is termed Second Innings by the channel, will be aired at 6 pm on Colors Kannada and Colors Kannada HD.

The netizens can watch the special episode live by downloading Voot app and or Voot website. New customers can buy the subscription for Rs 299. Further, mobile users with Jio connection can watch Bigg Boss Kannada on their mobile by downloading Jio App for free.

Likewise, the customers of Tata Sky can watch the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 relaunch program if they have subscriptions to Colors Kannada.

Season 8 Contestants

Vaishnavi Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada aka Lag Manju, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chennapa are the participants who entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house on the day one. Vyjayanthi Adiga and Priyanka Thimmesh had entered the house as wild-card entrants along with Chakravarthy Chandrachaud.

Dhanushree, Nirmala, Geetha Bhat, Chandrakala Mohan, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath, and Rajeev were evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada, week after week in Sudeep-hosted show.

After the Karnataka government imposed the lockdown due Covid-19 second wave, the show was suspended. However, Sudeep had stated that Bigg Boss would not complete without a winner.