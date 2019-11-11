Chaithra Kottur, who celebrated her birthday inside Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house two days ago, has ended her journey in the Colors Kannada's reality show. She is the fourth contestant to be out of Sudeep's show after Gurulinga Swamy, Chaithra Vasudevan and Duniya Rashmi.

Except for one week, Chaithra Kottur was in the danger zone for three weeks and had survived on two occasions. Unfortunately, she ran short of luck this time as the other contestants like Chandan Achar, Raju Thalikote, Bhoomi Shetty, Deepika Das, Priyanka and Shine Shetty, who were facing elimination test this week, got better votes than her.

What went Wrong for Kottur?

The budding talent had not able to impress the viewers with her overall behaviour. Her attempts to create content for the show had backfired big time. Be it her attempt to strike a romantic angle with Shine Shetty or creating tiffs with the other inmates, the audience had out rightly rejected her antics.

The only time Kottur got support was when she had a fight with Sujatha over an apple and she had gained some amount of sympathy.

Before leaving, she was asked to nominate one contestant who will be nominated for the next week and she suggested Chandan Achar's name.

Chaithra Kottur Speaks:

On stage with Sudeep, she spoke about her journey and denied all the allegations of displaying fake behaviour to stay in the house. Kottur stated that she was herself inside the house and cannot change her attitude just because it pleases some people.

On asking to name three contestants who will enter the finale, Chaithra Kottur said Vasuki, Bhoomi Shetty and Harish Raj would make it to the last stage of Bigg Boss Kannada 7.