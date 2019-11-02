The stage is set for the elimination of third contestant in Kiccha Sudeep-hosted Bigg Boss Kannada 7. This week, Priyanka, Chandan Achar, Raju Thalikote, Vasuki Vaibhav and Rashmi are facing eviction test.

Who will ve evicted from Sudeep's show in third week?

Vasuki Vaibhav has managed to win a lot of fans in a span of three weeks. His lively character and ability to provide entertainment have impressed the viewers. So, he is considered to be easily safe in third week.

Priyanka enjoys a big fan following among the TV audience. She has not given any reason for the viewers to hate her and her performance in tasks have been decent. She would definetly stay for 50+ days if the actress do not do really wrong.

Chandan Achar narrowly escaped from elimination last week, but since then he has done his best in tasks to deserve his place in the house. Further, his character is a surprise element for the inmates. So, the actor is also expected to be safe.

That leaves Raju Thalikote and Duniya Rashmi in the danger zone. Among the two, the former has a fair chance to continue his journey in Bigg Boss Kannada 7. His popularity among the North Karnataka audience comes handy for him. Also, he is the only senior personality in the house apart from Jai Jagadish which is one of the major reasons why he is unlikely to be sent home at this stage.

Last but not the least, Raju Thalikote is bonding well with the inmates and entertaining the audience, whereever it is possible.Whereas Duniya Rashmi has not able to stood out from the lot. Her hard work in the Bigg Boss Kannada house is the only plus factor for her.

The chances of elimination between Rashmi and Raju Thalikote stands at 70:30 ratio in Sudeep-hosted show.