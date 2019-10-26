The stage is set for the elimination of the second contestant in the seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada 7. This week, Chaithra Kotoor, Priyanka, Deepika Das, Chaithra Vasudevan, Sujatha and Chandan Achar are facing the eviction test.

The International Business Times had conducted a poll to understand the pulse of our readers over this week's elimination and maximum number people want Chaithra Kotoor to be out of the show. She has got 66.07 percent of votes.

Chaithra Kotoor is being disliked by people over her behaviour. However, she apparently got sympathy of the viewers after she got a tongue lashing from Sujatha for eating an apple in a recent episode.

Priyanka has come distant second by getting 10.71 percent of votes. She is followed by Deepika Das, who has got 8.93 percent of votes. Chaitra Vasudevan and Sujatha are in the fourth position by securing 5.36 percent of votes, each.

Chandan Achar has got the least number of votes for this week's elimination. He has garnered 3.57 percent of votes. It means he will be safe this week.

Kuri Prathap, Priyanka, Ravi Belagere, Chandana, Vasuki Vaibhav, Deepika Das, Jai Jagadish, Gurulinga Swamiji, Bhoomi Shetty, Kishen Bilagali, Duniya Rashmi, Chandan Achar, Sujatha Akshaya, Raju Thalikote, Chaitra Vasudevan, Chaithra Kotoor, Shine Shetty and Harish Raj entered Sudeep-hosted show on 13 October.

In the first week, Gurulinga Swamy was eliminated from Kicha Sudeep-hosted show.