Vasuki Vaibhav and Shine Shetty have turned safe in Saturday's episode (28 December). In the 11th week, there are three contestants like Chaithra Kottur, Chandan Achar and Bhoomi Shetty who are now in the danger zone.

Who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada's 11th week?

The popularity of Chaithra Kottur, Chandan Achar and Bhoomi Shetty have been fluctuating week on week. Achar has been giving best shot when it comes to tasks, but his overall behaviour has met with mixed response from the viewers.

While the way the inmates corner him has earned him viewers' sympathy, the way he picks fights with the inmates for silly reasons have not gone well with a section of audience.

Whereas Bhoomi Shetty had impressed the viewers with her lively nature and her dedication in the tasks in the first few weeks, but gradually she lost focus which affected her popularity. In fact, people were expecting her to be out of the show a few weeks ago.

Now, her focus is back on track and Kiccha Sudeep too echoed the same views on the Saturday's episode. Coming to Chaithra Kottur, she has returned to the reality show as a wild-card entrant after getting eliminated in the fourth week in Bigg Boss Kannada. Compared to the two others, her popularity is less mainly because of her erratic behaviour, at times.

Among the three, Kottur has more chance to be eliminated from Sudeep-hosted show.