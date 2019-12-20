Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has opened to fairly positive reviews from the critics and audience. Although Bhai's performance, as expected, has been overwhelmingly received by viewers, it is Kiccha Sudeep's acting which has taken the cine-goers by a surprise.

Sudeep as Bali Singh has come out with a stupendous performance which only makes his confrontation with Salman Khan interesting in Dabangg 3. Normally, the antagonist's roles are reduced to glorify the hero's role, but this movie stands different as the Kannada is menacing as the baddie.

"Sudeep is menacing as the baddie, who is out to make Chulbul's life miserable. The South actor has a great screen presence, which makes the face-offs between Chulbul and him impactful and entertaining," wrote the reviewer from The Times of India.

Praising the South Indian actor on the similar lines, the critic from Khaleej Times said, "The icing on the cake has to be Kannada superstar, Kichcha Sudeep, who plays Chulbul's arch nemesis, Bali Singh. Sudeep is menacing and effective as the villain who falls for Chulbul's love interest Khushi."

The latest movie is the third instalment in the Dabangg franchise. Prabhu Deva-directorial movie is produced by Salman Khan himself in association with Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi.

Sonakshi Sinha is the female lead and Salee Manjrekar, daughter of filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, will be seen in a key role.

The multilingual movie, which is released in multiple languages, is declared as a 'paisa-vasool' entertainer although it has its own share of drawbacks.

Coming back to Sudeep's performance, check out the comments posted by fans about Sudeep's performance on Twitter: