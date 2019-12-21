The week 10 nomination in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 is here and there are seven contestants like Deepika Das, Kuri Prathap, Kishan, Chandan Achar, Harish Raj, Chandana and Chaitra Kotoor who are facing the elimination test in Sudeep-hosted show.

While Kishan, Chandan Achar, Deepika Das, Kuri Prathap, Chandana and Harish Raj are in the elimination test based on the inmates' votes during the nomination process, Chaithra Kotoor was directly nominated by Vasuki, the captain of the house this week.

Who will be out of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 in 10th Week?

Looking at the performances in the tasks, Deepika Das will be safe this week. She had earned negative image last week apparently displaying her arrogance during the angels and demons task last week. This week, she has got a complete image makeover for the way she performed tasks and for handling Chandan Achar, who lost cool on numerous of occasions for silly reasons.

Kurti Prathap is the second person who will be safe without a doubt. Kishan, Chandan Achar and Harish Raj's popularity is fluctuating week on week, but their efforts in tasks are clearly visible. Hence, they too will not be sent home this week.

That leaves Chandana and Chaithra Kotoor in the danger zone. One among the two has a strong chance to be eliminated from Sudeep-hosted show in week 10.

Chaithra Kotoor's performance in the tasks was not up to the mark this week. Further, her image among the fans has not changed among fans. Whereas Chandana, although has a fan following, has not left a positive impression in the minds of the audience for repeatedly failing to come up with a good performance in the tasks.

The chances of elimination between Chandana and Chaithra Kotoor stand at 40:60 ratio.