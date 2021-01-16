Akshatha Pandavapura, who had contested in the sixth season of Bigg Boss Kannada, has welcomed a new member to her family. Well, she has been blessed with a baby girl. Both the mother and baby are said to be fine.

The theatre personality has given birth to the baby on Friday, 15 January. Akshatha Pandavapura herself announced the news on her Instagram page. Interestingly, a day ago she had claimed on social media that she cannot wait to welcome the baby.

"How long can I wait to see my reflection on mirror? Just waiting for your arrival. Happy Sankranthi. [sic]" she had posted.

The multifaceted talent came to light after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada season 6. Her friendship with another contestant had not gone well with the conservative audience and she was heavily criticised by netizens on social media sites.

The girl from Mandya has not been seen in TV or cinema after the curtains for Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada 6 were dropped. Of late, she had started a cookery show on her YouTube channel.

After her stint with Bigg Boss Kannada, the actress had kept herself away from the limelight. She returned to spotlight just a month ago after the pictures of her maternity shoot and the baby shower went viral.

Coming to her personal life, she had reportedly tied the knot with Prasanna in 2018.

Bigg Boss Season 8 Ready to Take Off

Meanwhile, the fans are eagerly waiting for the commencement of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. The Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show was scheduled to start its airing from last October, but it got delayed due to Covid-19.

As per Parameshwara Gundkal, head of Colors Kannada, this season only celebrities are entering the house and common man will not get the opportunity to be part of the reality show.

The Colors Kannada's reality show will start its airing soon.