If not for Covid-19, the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada would have started streaming. The eighth season had a delayed start and halted mid-way due to the second wave of the pandemic.

It was restarted and the curtains for the eighth season were dropped only in August. As a result, the ninth season will have a delayed start.

Here's What Sudeep Says

Of late, there were doubts in the minds of the fans whether the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 will be shifted to the OTT platform. However, host Kiccha Sudeep has given a clarification over the issue.

At the press conference of his recently-released Kannada film Kottigobba 3, Sudeep said that it will be aired on Colors Kannada and not on the OTT platform. "Why should we take it to OTT when we have a TV channel to air it? It might have appeared in Hindi, but not in Kannada," the actor said.

The channel has already started preparation for the ninth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The selection of the contestants will be finalized in December and it will be telecast from January 2022.

It also clarified that Sudeep will be hosting the next season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

In the recently-finished season, Manju Pavagada emerged victorious while biker KP Aravind, who was favourite to win the trophy, ended in second place. Divya Uruduga was the second runner up.

Bigg Boss Kannada is a show where the contestants enter the house and get completely disconnected from the outside world. Every week, there will be nomination process among the contestants and eviction happens based on the viewers' votes.

During their stay, the contestants will be given tasks to complete and participants face challenging situations to prove their physical and mental skills.