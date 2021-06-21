It's official. The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada will be re-started on Wednesday, 23 June. 12 contestants will re-enter the house reportedly after interacting with the host Kiccha Sudeep.

Covid-19 Safety Measures

As part of Covid-19 safety measures, the house has been fully sanitised and the contestants have been quarantined for a week. They will be undergoing RTPCR tests a few times before they will re-enter the house. The new rules and other announcements about the show are likely to be made on the relaunch episode.

So far, the channel has released the promos of each contestant and the fans are looking forward to Sudeep's promo.

12 Contestants

The show was originally launched on 28 February, but it was suspended on 8 May due to the Covid-19 crisis. KP Aravind, Divya Uruduga, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagada, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth Gowda, Shubha Poonja, Vaishnavi Gowda, Chakravarthy Chandrachaud, and Priyanka Thimmesh were the 12 contestants who were still in the race when the game was halted on the 71st day of Sudeep-hosted show.

On the other hand, the fans of Rajeev have been requesting the channel to bring him back to the show. However, but the channel has not responded whether or not he will be allowed to re-enter the show.

Bigg Boss Kannada Creating History

This is for the first time that a suspended Bigg Boss show is being re-started. Neither in India nor in the other languages, the show, which was halted mid-way, has never been re-started and it is for the first time in the history of this format, the game is continuing from where it had stopped.

Parameshwara Gundkal, Colors Kannada Chief, stated on his Facebook that the first innings has been completed and the winner will be chosen based on the performance given by the contestants in the second innings. "Concentration, dedication, and self-love" are required to win the trophy," he wrote.

In this season, Dhanushree, Nirmala, Geeta Bhat, Chandrakala, Shankar, Vyjayanthi, Vishwanath, and Rajeev were eliminated before the Sudeep-hosted show was suspended in May.