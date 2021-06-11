The eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada will reportedly re-start soon. The Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show was suspended due to a spike in Covid-19 cases and the subsequent lockdown in the state.

With Karnataka preparing for unlocking in a phased manner due to a dip in Covid-19 cases, Colors Kannada is planning to re-start the show. The contestants, who were still part of the game before Bigg Boss Kannada was suspended, will be entering the house with new contestants after taking Covid-19 tests.

Contestants to Undergo RT-PCR Tests

"We are keen to have the show by the end of this month. All contestants will go through RT-PCR tests before entering the show. As the sets are intact, not much work is required as far as the house is concerned, but we will take all safety precautionary measures by sanitizing the entire area to ensure no contestants get infected. Since the show ended after the completion of 70 days, we are looking at more than 30 days with more contestants who are yet to be finalized. Sudeep will be back as the host of the reality show," The Times of India quotes a source as saying.

KP Aravind, Divya Suresh, Manju Pavagada, Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Raghu Gowda, Shamanth Gowda, Shubha Poonja, Vaishnavi Gowda, Chakravarthy Chandrachauda and Priyanka Thimmesh were still part of the game before it was suspended.

Dhanushree, Nirmala, Geetha Bhat, Chandrakala Mohan, Shankar Ashwath, Vishwanath, and Rajeev were evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 8, week after week in Sudeep-hosted show.

The latest buzz is that Rajeev Hanu will be re-entering the show again.

Bigg Boss Won't Be Over Without Winner: Sudeep

In a video played inside the Bigg Boss Kannada house for the contestants, Sudeep stated the fans are not happy with the ending and people are reaching out to the makers from all social media platforms requesting them to give a befitting end.

"Something will come up. I am sure the channel will take a call. Bigg Boss is not complete without a winner," he said. The host indicated that all the previous seasons had proper endings and hopeful of the channel taking a final call soon.