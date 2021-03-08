The first-week nomination process in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 had full of twists and turns. After the nomination process, the nominated participants got the opportunities to replace other inmates in place of them.

The second-week nomination was held on Monday, 8 March. Captain Shamanth Gowda aka Bro Gowda and Raghu Gowda got immunity. So, their names were not taken by the inmates.

Nirmala, Divya Suresh, Geetha Bhat, Nidhi Subbaiah, Vishwanath and Chandrakala have been pushed to the danger zone along with Shubha Poonja, who was directly nominated by the captain of the house, Bro Gowda.

Nirmala's strange acts last week had not gone well with other contestants and this was reflected in the nomination process as she got the maximum number of votes (8). Prashanth Sambargi and Divya Urduga garnered five votes, each. They were followed by Geetha Bhat who got three votes.

Women's Day Task

The contestants were asked to come up with a concept to celebrate Women's Day. There were plenty of ideas coming up from the inmates and Prashanth Sambargi's view was opposed by the majority of the contestants.

Prashanth Sambargi was against the idea of projecting the negative aspects affecting women's lives and wanted to tell an inspiring-positive story, but many had strong disagreements with him. Shubha Poonja suggested that the drama entertain the viewers with a message.

1st Week Elimination

Dhanushree was shown the door from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 on Sunday. She was the first participant to be evicted from Sudeep-hosted show.

The show was kick-started on 28 February. Vaishnavi Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada aka Lag Manju, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chennapa entered the house on the opening day.