As the Telangana government has declared a holiday for all the women employees in the state on March 8, the International Women's Day. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue orders in this regard.

"Women are competing with men in all the fields and are excelling. Women, who constitute 50 per cent of the population, would do wonders if they were given a chance," Chief Minister said in the statement issued.

"The state government is taking a series of measures to take women on the path of development and progress. This include setting up of the SHE teams, pensions for the old age women, single woman and widows, schemes like Shadi Mubarak and Kalyan Laxmi, KCR Kits, increase in salaries of ASHA workers, Anganwadi teachers," he said.

Upasana felicitates women achievers

On the occasion, Upasana Konidela, Vice-chairperson of the Apollo Foundation and the Managing Director of Apollo Life, has kick started International Women's Day events praising the achievers, at an event in Hyderabad.

Upasna, actor Ram Charan's wife, is an entrepreneur, one of the most inspirational women entrepreneurs and philanthropist, has made a huge difference in hundreds of people's lives. Now that International Women's Day has arrived, Narisena Global has decided to recognize the women who utilized the digital programs conducted by Narisena for their empowerment.

Upasana Konidela graced the event organized by Narisena Global on Saturday night at Hitex Convention Center.

Narisena has picked the women who achieved success defying their age, language, and financial status barriers by learning online/digital courses with the help of Narisena Global. The event was also attended by many other dignitaries, Hyderabad's Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar and CBI ex-JD Lakshminarayana among others.

Narisena Forum

As it is International Women's day, Narisena Global Women Forum has provided aid to hundreds of women to set up their own businesses. The orgamization said it empowers women spread across 20 countries with 6,000 members.