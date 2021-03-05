The first week of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 was filled with lots of excitement and drama. This time, the viewers are witnessing twists and turns in the opening week itself and the inmates are being constantly engaged through tasks.

Nomination Twists

The week began with the nominations. Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Dhanushree, Manju and Shankar Ashwath were pushed to the danger zone. Nirmala Chenappa was directly nominated for the poor performance in the tasks by her team members. However, captain Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda was given the power to save one contestant and he took Ashwath's name.

Thus Nidhi Subbaiah, Prashanth Sambargi, Nirmala, Dhanushree and Manju were facing nomination. However, the twist was given in the show as the nominated contestants were given opportunities to save themselves by challenging and defeating contestants whose name are not on the nomination list.

These tasks helped Prashanth Sambargi, Nidhi Subbaiah and Manju, who turned safe this week. Now, Vishwanath Haveri, Nirmala, Raghu Gowda, Shubha Poonja and Dhanushree are in the danger zone.

Who'll be eliminated this week?

The fans are curiously looking forward to see who will be evicted from the house in the inaugural week. If we go by the response on social media sites, Shubha Pooja, considering her popularity, will be saved this week.

Dhanushree and Raghu Gowda are having good fan base among netizens. Looking at the either, Vishwanath or Nirmala will be out of the house, this week in Sudeep-hosted show.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was launched with a grand opening on 28 February. Vaishnavi Gowda, Vishwanath Haveri, Aravind KP, Nidhi Subbaiah, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda, Geetha Bharathi Bhat, Manju Pavagada aka Lag Manju, Divya Suresh, Chandrakala Mohan, Raghu Gowda aka Vine Store, Prashanth Sambargi, Divya Urduga, Rajeev and Nirmala Chennapa are the participants who entered the house on the day one.