The 17 contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 enjoyed their first day in the house. Many of them tried to mingle with the inmates to understand each other well as they have begun their journey.

Bro Gowda Becomes Captain

After winning the task, Bro Gowda aka Shamanth Gowda has become the first captain of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Dhanushree, Nidhi Subbaiah, Nirmala and Shubha Poonja were the other participants in the task and Gowda emerged victorious.

Open Nomination

In the open nominations, many contestants, as expected, nominated Shankar Ashwath citing his age as the reason. He got the maximum votes. Dhanushree, Manju Pavagada, Nidhi Subbaiah and Prashanth Sambargi's names were also taken by the inmates. However, the captain was given the power to save one contestant and Shankar Ashwath escaped.

Shankar Body-Shaming Comment

Shankar Ashwath, who was jolly until then, was not happy to get nominated by so many people over the "age" factor. On his turn, he said that nobody can judge one's capabilities based on one's age. During the process, he took a jibe at Bharathi Bhat over her weight. However, neither she nor anybody took objection to his body-shaming comment.

Prashanth Sambargi Upset with Manju Pavagada

While most of the contestants gave silly reasons during nominations, Prashanth Sambargi looked visibly unhappy with Manju Pavagada. The latter's jokes and overall behaviour seem to have not gone well with the former.

Bigg Boss Teaches a Lesson

Shubha Poonja, Nidhi Subbaiah, Nirmala and Dhanushree's team was asked to announce the name of one contestant whose performance was not up to the mark after failing in a task. The four members were unwilling to take one name. "If the contestant would be directly nominated for the coming week then all four of us will face the elimination test. If lesser punishment is given, we are taking Nirmala's name," the team said.

However, Nirmala was directly nominated and asked to surrender her luggage in the storeroom. Thus teaching a lesson to the inmates not to land in trouble in the name of sacrifice and play the game, individually in Bigg Boss.