After the eviction of Gurulinga Swamy, the inmates had the nomination for the coming week and there are six contestants like Chaithra Kotoor, Chandan Achar, Chaitra Vasudevan, Deepika Das, Priyanka and Sujatha who are facing the elimination text in the second week.

Captain of the House

Duniya Rashmi has become the captain of the house in Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house in its second week after she successfully won a task and she formed three teams for cooking, cleaning and vessel washing.

Jai Jagadish Faces the Heat

As the dancer was suffering from jaundice, he was apparently treated and kept in a secret room. The young man re-entered the house, but soon he had a verbal duel with Jai Jagadish for using vulgar words against the other participants.

Chaitra Vasudevan joined Kishan by citing an example of his rude behaviour. Thus escalating the situation. According to Kishan, Jai Jagadish used foul languages on numerous occasions against the inmates. The veteran actor, though hesitatingly apologised, lost his cool at some point of time and yelled at the dancer in the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

"Who is this kid? From where he has come?" Jai Jagadish vented out his anger. The inmates calmed down the situation, but the veteran actor was upset in the end. "I don't want to stay here. Please send me out of this show," he told an inmate after the incident.

Who will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 7 this week? Cast your vote