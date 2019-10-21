After proposing to his sweetheart at the Yuva Dasara in Mysuru and creating a controversy, rapper Chandan Shetty had his engagement with Bigg Boss Kannada 5 co-contestant Nivedita Gowda on Monday, 21 October. [Crawl down to see the pics]

The couple had their engagement ceremony at an upscale hotel in Mysuru. Niveditha Gowda sported a green silk saree, while Chandan Shetty donned a white shirt with a light grey pant. The rituals were performed as per the Hindu customs in the grand function.

As per the reports, the event was restricted to their family members and close friends. Popular TV anchor and the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada season 2, Akul Balaji with his wife graced the event.

Chandan Shetty had expressed his love for Niveditha Gowda at Yuva Dasara, popular event of the Mysuru Dasara, on Friday, 4 October. His decision to propose in a government-sponsored event had not gone well with the people and had come under severe criticism.

Later, he had apologised for it. "I studied in Mysuru and this is a special place for me. It is an auspicious period and the event had the presence of family members from both the sides. I wanted to put an end to all the rumours surrounding us and surprise our family members. So, announced about my love at Yuva Dasara," Chandan Shetty had said.

Chandan Shetty and Niveditha Gowda had participated in the fifth season of Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada. Their initial friendship gradually turned into love.

Although he chose to propose only recently, they had given ample of hints about sharing a special relationship through their social media posts.

The couple is expected to tie the knot in 2020.