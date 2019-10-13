The stage is set for the grand launch of Bigg Boss Kannada season 7. Celebrities from different walk of life will start their 100-day journey from Sunday, 13 October, in Kiccha Sudeep-hosted reality show.

Who will participate in Bigg Boss Kannada 7?

Our sources say that veteran actor Jai Jagadish, journalist-author Ravi Belagere, Rashmi of Duniya fame, TV actress Sujatha , Kiran Raj of Asatoma Sadgamaya fame, Gurulinga Swamiji from Agadi Akki Mutt in Haveri, popular comedian Kuri Prathap, Bhumika Shetty of Kinnari TV soap fame, multilingual actress Deepika Das, music director Vasuki Vaibhav, actor Pankaj Narayan and VJ Chaitra Vasudevan are the contestants who are entering the house on the inaugural day of Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

Who are not part of Bigg Boss Kannada 7?

The names of many celebrities were doing rounds and some of them have clarified that there were not part of Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show. Shepperd singer Hanumantha, Jay De'Souza of Mane Devru fame, popular actress Ragini Dwivedi, musician Alok Babu and actress Sharmila Mandre are not the contestants in Sudeep-hosted show.

No Commoners:

This season, the channel has decided to have only celebrities. In the previous two seasons, there was a mix of celebrities and commoners.

The Show Timings:

The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada will be launched in a grand event and it will be telecast at 6 pm. The show will be aired daily at 9 pm for the next 100 days in Colors Kannada.

The contestants will be locked inside the house for 100 days without newspapers, mobile, laptops and other gadgets. They will be completely disconnected from the outside world.