The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada will go on air from Sunday, 13 October, with a grand launch event which will introduce all the contestants to the audience. 17 contestants are part of the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show this season. Here, we bring you the live updates of the event:

06.42 pm: TV actress Vaishnavi performs for 'Kage banna' song from Ulidavaru Kandanthe.

06.23 pm: Kuri Prathap sent to the house. There is a surprise. He is given a cell phone, which can make outgoing calls. He can speak, but can't listen to the words of the person in the other side.

06.21 pm: Kuri Prathap is a popular among Kannada TV audience. His presence in Srujan Lokesh's Majaa Talkies have earned him immense popularity.

06.10 pm: Kuri Prathap is the first contestant to be introduced this season. Kiccha, on a lighter note, tells him that he has broken an important rule of the show as he already revealed to the public about his entry to the show.

Prathap claims someone identified it after he purchased 99 underwears at a mall. His response leave the audience in split.

06.05 pm: Sudeep enters the show with a song from Pailwaan.

05.58 pm: The seventh season of Bigg Boss Kannada 7 takes off. Sudeep is inside the house. Usually, he visits after a grand entry on the stage. He sings 'Neene rama neene shama' song from his Mukunda Murari. He drinks a cup of coffee.

As per the reports, Ravi Belagere, Kuri Prathap, Jai Jagadish, Duniya Rashmi, Kiran Raj, Vasuki Vaibhav, VJ Chaitra Vasudevan , Pankaj, Gurulinga Swamiji, Bhumika Shetty and Deepika Das are said to be taking part in Bigg Boss Kannada 7.

The Endemol' show came to Kannada in 2013 on ETV Kannada and the second season was moved to Suvarna. It returned to Viacom18 after ETV Kannada was rebranded as Colors Kannada.

Vijay Raghavendra, Akul Balaji, Shruti, Pratham, Chandan Shetty and Shashi Kumar have won the six seasons in order.