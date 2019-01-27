Rapid Rashmi and Andy have been eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada 6 on Saturday, 26 January. Now, three contestants like Kavitha Gowda, Naveen and Shashi Kumar are in the last stage of the Kiccha Sudeep-hosted show.

The first part of the grand finale was aired on Saturday. It was kicked off with the eliminated contestants performing to some of the recent Kannada hit songs. Kiccha Sudeep spoke to MJ Rakesh and Dhanraj who were shown the door after his last weekend episodes.

It was a fun-filled evening with Sudeep presenting funny awards to the contestants. Shashi was awarded Raja Muthu Raja (best kissing moment), Rakesh won Bikki Kakka Bikki (weeping), Adam for Jari Bidda Jana (slipping down) and Andy bagged Jigideka Veera (jumping). The remaining awards will be presented on Sunday.

After coming out, Rapid Rashmi said that she did not enter the house without any formula for her longer stay and the RJ is happy that she remained true to herself, indicating that she did not hide her true identity like others.

"I am proud for being part of Bigg Boss Kannada. All these while I was recognised as Big FM Rashmi and from now on I will be Bigg Boss Rashmi," she told the host. The RJ clearly stated that she does not have any regret.

However, the episode ended with Andy coming out of the house.

Shashi, Kavitha and Naveen have entered the grand finale and one among the three will lift the trophy. Who will win the trophy? Here is our prediction.