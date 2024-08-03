Former Bigg Boss Malayalam winner Akhil Marar, known for his straight-forward views on political issues has said that he will not contribute anything to Kerala Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, instead, he will build three homes for families who suffered losses due to Wayand landslides.

In a recent social media live, Akhil Marar lashed out at Pinarayi Vijayan's CPI(M) government, and noted that communist party in Kerala is using CMDRF for political gains.

Akhil Marar talks about his personal freedom

During the talk, Akhil Marar said that he is not preventing anyone from donating to CMDRF. However, he made it clear that it is his right to decide whether he wants to donate to the fund or not.

Akhil Marar also added that the communist government ruling in Kerala is included in all kinds of corruption activities, and as a result, he has lost faith in the ruling party.

"I could have donated Rs. 1 lakh to the CMDRF, and it would have helped me enter the good book of cyber communist activists. However, I need to ensure that the money I donate will reach the right hand. I talked to my friends, and they have all extended their support to my plans aimed at building three houses to the needy ones," said Marar.

He added: "Communist workers can cleverly use this fund to grow their party. However, it is difficult to prove this in the eyes of the law. That is why I decided to do something of my own. I have the right to say that I do not believe in the ruling communist party of Kerala."

Akhil Marar criticizes Pinarayi Vijayan

According to Akhil Marar, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has garnered a doctorate in spoiling the state.

He also added that Pinarayi Vijayan has no intention to improve the living conditions of the people living in Kerala.

Talking about communist workers in Kerala, Akhil Marar said: "I will not call them donkeys. Because they have a better brain. If I call communist workers donkeys, donkeys will attack me."

Akhil Marar concluded his live streaming by saying that he would be continuing his efforts to build homes for the needy ones and thanked everyone for the support.