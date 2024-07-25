There is some good news for the fans of Bigg Boss. Quashing all rumours, Salman Khan will be back to host Bigg Boss season 18. India's most talked about and controversial reality show – Bigg Boss – will be back on October 5 for the audience with a brand-new season. And negating all the reports of another celebrity replacing Salman Khan, the Dabangg Khan would be hosting this season as well.

If reports are anything to go by, BB 18 has also found and locked its first contestant. Yes, you read that right! The first contestant of the reality show has reportedly been locked and it's a big name from the entertainment industry. Without making you wait any longer, let us reveal the name of the first confirmed contestant of BB 18.

First confirmed contestant

And it is none other than Shoaib Ibrahim. Yes, you read that right! Dipika Kakar's husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim has been locked in as the first confirmed contestant of the next season of Bigg Boss. Dipika had won BB 12 so there are a lot of expectations from the Sasural Simar Ka actor. Shoaib was last seen on dance reality show – Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. And audience can't wait to see him in BB now.

The doctored clip

On the other hand, Anil Kapoor hosted BB OTT season 3, which has found itself in a bit of hot waters. A doctored clip of contestants Armaan and Kritika Malik from inside the house has made its way to the internet. The fake clip is being widely circulated with a Shiv Sena member lashing out at the channel for promoting obscenity and vulgarity.

Jio Cinema has also reacted to the statement strongly and has claimed that the clip is doctored. Not just this, the channel is trying to identify the origin of the clip with the help of cyber police to take legal action.