Salman Khan is back with the most awaited show of the year! Bigg Boss 18 is finally here. After the grand success of Bigg Boss OTT 3, everyone had been waiting with bated breath for the OG Bigg Boss to start. And it is all set for a grand premiere. Contrary to the speculations that Salman Khan won't be hosting the show this season, the superstar is back with his 'past, present and future avatar'.

Celebs line up

Some of the biggest names of the entertainment sector have joined BB 18 as contestants this year. From yesteryear actress Shilpa Shirodkar, television's most popular – Vivian Dsena to the latest buzz – Shehzada Dhami; BB 18 is going to have them all. Muskan Bamne, Chaahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Alice Kaushik and more names have been confirmed for the show.

When and Where to watch the show

The grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 is scheduled for today, October 6 at 9 pm. Post the premiere episode, one can tune into Jio Cinema to watch the reality show. New episodes would be aired everyday at 9 pm.

Hrithik supports Arfeen Khan and Sara

Mind coach Arfeen Khan who made an entry into the show with actress wife Sara Afreen Khan will will be contestants this year. Hrithik Roshan, who happens to be a good friend of Arfeen, shared the promo of the couple entering the show. "Such a successful reality show, but I have unfortunately never gotten a chance to watch it. Par this time I think I will indeed watch it as my dear friend... is going to be a part."