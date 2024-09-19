Salman Khan is all set to be back with Bigg Boss 18. This season of the show would mark the 14th year for the superstar of hosting the reality show. Salman was seen shooting for the promo of the show despite two broken ribs. There has been a massive buzz around the contestants this year, more so because of the theme of past, present and future.

Some big old names are expected to return on the other hand, a few gen z names are also expected to join the show. Amid all this, a big revelation has been made about a renowned name making it to the show. As per a report in India Today, Nia Sharma has been approached to be a part of BB18 and she has agreed.

Nia Sharma to join?

Nia had come to the show as a guest few seasons back and had created a ripple inside the house. Her extrovert and unfiltered personality is expected to shake up things in the house. And with the firebrand she is, there is no doubt that if she does comes onboard, she would reach the finale for sure. Not just Nia, some more big names are rumoured to be a part of the show this season.

Other contestants

Isha Kopikkar, Shiney Ahuja, Gurucharan Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Patel, Sameera Reddy, Surbhi Jyoti, Pooja Sharma, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Dalljiet Kaur are some of the names doing the rounds as possible contestants this year. Shoaib Ibrahim's name starts floating around before the release of every season and this year is no different.

Shoaib denies

However, despite the rumours, Ibrahim has said that he is not going to be a part of the show as yet. "I have mentioned this before as well, never say never but there are no plans of mine to participate in this season of Bigg Boss. I would love to participate but in 3-4 years, not right now. I just wanted to clear it out as I have received so many messages since morning. I don't know who started this news but it isn't happening," he had said in his vlog.