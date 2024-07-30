The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 hosted by Anil Kapoor is on August 2. All eyes are on the digital version of the show, the show has been garnering attention owing to its drama and entertainment. Some of the most talked about contestants are Armaan Malik, Kritika and Payal Malik. On Sunday, during the media round, Armaan Malik was brutally trolled for promoting polygamy.

After BB OTT 3, the next season Bigg Boss which is the 18th season will be commencing from October. Salman Khan will be hosting the show. Fans are unhappy with Anil Kapoor's hosting skills for BB OTT3. They are of the view that no one can replace Salman Khan in terms of hosting.

With Bigg Boss 18's grand premier months away. Speculations on tentative contestants are underway. Reports are rife, that Shoaib Ibrahim is the first confirmed contestant for BB 18. Several media reports stated that the actor might appear as one of the full-fledged contestants in the upcoming season of the show.

Shoaib refuted rumours about being part of the show

In her latest vlog, Dipika Kakar explained how the fans have been texting her regarding Shoaib Ibrahim's participation in Bigg Boss 18. Revealing whether he is participating or not, Shoaib said, "Yeh toh har season mein hota hai ki ek na ek baar toh mera naam aa hi jaata hai ki main aa raha hun aur sabke messages aate hain (This happens in every season that at least once my name comes up that I am coming, and I get messages from everyone)."

He stated, "Main humesha bolta hun ki never say never but abhi koi aisa nahi hai ki main jau aur naa hi abhi aisa koi plan hai ki main iss season mein jaa raha hun. (I always say never say never but right now there is no such thing that I will go, or there is any such plan that I am going to participate in this season.)"

"Aage 3-4 saal ke baad pata nahi, jab hoga. Iss saal toh nahi hai, for sure. Yeh main aapko clear kar raha hun. (I don't know, maybe after 3–4 years or when it will happen. Not this year, for sure. I am making this clear to you.), he said.

Not just fans, the actor has also received a message from a production house asking whether he was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 18, as they planned to discuss a project. He said that he was on the verge of losing the project. To this, Shoaib dismissed the rumours and gave them the green light.

Work Front

Shoaib Ibrahim was seen in Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein . However, his claim to fame was Sasural Simar Ka. After taking a break for a few years, the actor marked his comeback with Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai. Some of his other well-known ventures are Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Ajooni.