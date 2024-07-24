The wait is over, and ardent BB fans can now rejoice as Salman Khan will be back at hosting Bigg Boss season 18. Fans are missing Salman Khan's hosting BB OTT 3 as Anil Kapoor has taken over.

And now, Salman Khan who is busy shooting for his upcoming films has given his dates for the next season of Bigg Boss that will be aired on TV.

The preparations for 'Bigg Boss 18' are underway. According to a gossip handle called Khabri X, 'BB18' will premiere in late September or early October on Colours TV. The tweet reads, "The tweet reads: "#BreakingNews #BiggBoss18 to kick start on @ColorsTV from the end of September or October Starting. Many famous celebrities have been approached."

Salman Khan has been approached to reprise his role as the host

Netizens are happy with the news and said he is irreplaceable. Some even said that Anil Kapoor is the worst host for BB as he can't handle physical fights and arguments and doesn't make fair judgments.

A user said, "Anil Kapoor is the reason why BB OTT 3 isn't worth watching."

Another mentioned, "I will watch only on one condition-: if Salman Khan sir will host this show

The digital counterpart of 'Bigg Boss', 'Bigg Boss OTT' is nearing its conclusion. The show will have its grand finale on August 4.

Many famous celebrities have been approached. — Khabri ? (@real_khabri_1) July 18, 2024

The contestants currently competing in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', include Sana Makbul, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Sultan Khan, Sana Pandey, Sana Sultan, Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Poulomi Das, Neeraj Goyat, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, and Shivani Kumari. Recently, Adnaan Shaikh joined the show as a wild card entrant.

To date, four contestants—Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, Munisha Khatwani, and Chandrika Dixit—have been eliminated.