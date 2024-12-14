Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang confesses feelings for ex-boyfriend post-Karan Veer's proposal; Salman Khan questions their cosy blanket act

Salman Khan-led Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its finale, and with each passing day, the makers are trying their best to keep the audience hooked to the show.

The Bigg Boss 18 season has been a let-down, not just in terms of content, but also because the tasks aren't engaging enough to retain audience interest. The TRPs are very low, and fans are unhappy with contestants constantly fighting and digging into each other's pasts.

Salman Khan, who skipped last week's Weekend Ka Vaar, is back with this week's episode. The actor grilled Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang about their relationship in the house.

BB 18: Chum admits going back to a guy she dated; Salman questions her on her equation with Karan Veer

Karan Veer and Chum have shown a liking for each other, with Karan confessing multiple times that he likes her. However, Chum has given mixed signals about her feelings.

Chum Darang admitted that she does have feelings for Karan Veer Mehra, but she is hesitant to act on them, fearing how it might look in the outside world. Jokingly, Chum said that she might be Karan's "lucky charm," as this could be his third time finding love.

When Karan Veer Mehra acknowledged Chum Darang's feelings, she joked, "Itna pyaar hain mere liye, dikhana thik se." (You love me so much, show it properly). Later, while sitting together in the dining area, Shilpa Shirodkar teased that if Karan Veer Mehra were to marry Chum, she would go to Arunachal Pradesh to bring her home. In response, Chum humorously mentioned that she had already asked Karan to be her sixth boyfriend.

During the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Chum made a surprising confession. When Salman Khan asked her if she had any issues being linked to Karan, Chum revealed that she was in a 10-year-long relationship in the past and might consider reconnecting with that person.

Salman then questioned Chum about their romantic "blanket act", to which she replied that it was a mistake. Salman advised her to carefully decide what is right and wrong and choose who she truly wants to be with.

Chum's confession has left fans wondering if this marks the end of her connection with Karan Veer Mehra.

For the unversed, Karan was previously married to his childhood love, Devika, for 9 years, starting in 2009, but they parted ways in 2018. In 2021, he tied the knot with Nidhi Seth, but the couple divorced in 2023.

In the same episode, Bigg Boss also put Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's relationship under the scanner. The Yeh Teri Galiyan actor even joked that he would ask Eisha's mother for her hand in marriage. In tomorrow's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will further address their relationship.