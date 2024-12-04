Bigg Boss 18 finale: Salman Khan's show gets an extension despite low TRP; fans say 'Worst decision'

It's been over two months since Bigg Boss 18 premiered and ever since the reality show started, the inmates are only fighting for basic groceries inside and getting into verbal spats by digging into each other's past. The only discussions in the house are Vivaan's coffee, household chores mud sling and much more. Apart from household day-to-day chores, this season doesn't offer much, which has been the biggest letdown for ardent BB fans.

Last week viewers fought between BFFs Eisha Singh-Avinash Mishra, and Chum Darang-Shrutika Arjun to Karan Veer Mehra's clash with Edin Rose.

As per the latest promo, shared by JioCinema, the tension between Rajat Dalal and Digvijay Rathee got into a physical altercation. However, amid physical fights altercations and verbal spats, fans question whether violence is allowed in Bigg Boss as prior seasons saw contestants told to leave for betting into physical fights with inmates,

However, all this and more hasn't helped the TRPs as Salman Khan's hosted show is still the lowest. And now the show which was supposed to wrap up soon has got an extension.

According to a tweet shared by Bigg Boss Tak, Colors TV's BB18 has been extended for 2 weeks and the grand finale is likely to take place in the last week of January 2025. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Fans aren't happy with the extension and want the show to end as it's pointless and the show offers nothing.

Taking to social media fans expressed disappointment and asked the makers to end the show.

A user wrote, "No please, end the show?"

Another user wrote, "Worst decision for flop season."

The third one mentioned, "This season is a torture."

The fourth one mentioned, "Yeah boring season needs more weeks to cover its cost."

Meanwhile, Delhi socialite and art connoisseur Shalini Passi has joined Bigg Boss 18 as a wildcard contestant. Shalini was seen in Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives Season 2.