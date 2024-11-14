It's been over two months since Bigg Boss 18 started and ever since the reality show started, the inmates are fighting for basic groceries inside, especially budget and household chores. Apart from chores, this season doesn't offer much, which has been the biggest letdown for ardent BB fans.

As reported by Tellychakkar, Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 18 is struggling with low TRP ratings this season. The show is failing to make it to the top 10 in viewership charts. Despite attempts to create buzz with controversial contestants and dramatic moments, the show hasn't resonated as strongly with audiences as in previous seasons.

'Worst, boring season': Salman Khan led Bigg Boss 18's TRP rating all-time low; Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra verbal abuse irks fans

Fans and celebrities who watch the show slammed the makers for not having relevant tasks in the show.

However, Bigg Boss 18 shows Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra have been locking horns.

Recently, Kamya Punjabi shared her opinions on the recent task from 'Bigg Boss 18' that left netizens irked and slammed Vivian Dsena for not stopping Sara Arfeen Khan, who became violent, she said: "Sanchalak or no sanchalak #Vivian shud have at least tried to stop #Sara that's how a leader shud be. Hats off to #Shrutika n #Shilpa ji for standing up to the bully. #Ekta was super entertaining n to the point."

She praised, Karan Veer Mehra and took to social media and mentioned, "Kuch bhi kaho #Karanveer hai funny n sensible too... at times i feel Iss season ka #MasterMind woh hi hai He knows what he is doing."

She added, "Bas inki chai inki coffee aur inka ration aur kuch nahi ho raha iss season meh... boring to the core!!! Where is the entertainment????" ( They are only talking about tea and coffee).

Even as Bigg Boss 18 TRP remains low, Salman Khan isn't shooting for Weekend Ka Vaar, he is in Hyderabad shooting for Sikandar. Ravi Kishen is hosting the Sunday episodes, while Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor are seen on Saturday episode.