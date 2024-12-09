Varun Dhawan is basking in the success of Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor will be seen in Baby John next, the promotions of which are going in full swing. After the teaser cut and grand 100-foot poster were unveiled, the makers dropped the trailer of Baby John at a grand trailer launch event that happened in Pune on Monday.

The film stars Varun Dhawan, and Wamiqa Gabbi and is presented by Atlee and Producers Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.

Directed by Kalees, the trailer gives a preview of the world of Baby John.

About Baby John trailer

Varun Dhawan's character is a dutiful daddy who adores his daughter and protects her at all costs. Varun, a police officer, falls in love with Keerthy Suresh's character.

Varun, as Baby John is out on a mission. He fights the goons and the system to protect his daughter.

Varun's character shifts between a fearless police officer and a father. The actor convincingly pulls off both roles skillfully. His riveting presence and action-packed avatar will be the biggest crowd-puller. Needless to mention, Bhaijaan's cameo.

Baby John trailer has a blink-and-miss appearance of Salman Khan. Bhai's cameo is simply unmissable.

Towards the end, Salman Khan appears on screen. Only his eyes can be seen. He says, "Merry Christmas."

Jackie Shroff is seen as an antagonist. A criminal named Babbar Sher (Jackie Shroff) whose gang members have committed several criminal activities, including rape against many innocent girls. The victim's parents seek justice.

The trailer shows a glimpse of Sanya Malhotra and Wamiqa Gabbi's brief appearances.

From action, entertainment, humor, and foot-tapping tracks, the legendary S. Thaman's music and background score (BGM) take the trailer to another level, leaving audiences wanting more.

Speaking about the film. Varun Dhawan said, "I'm beyond thrilled to be a part of Baby John. This film is a deeply emotional and powerful journey, and it's been an incredible experience bringing this character to life. The trailer offers just a glimpse of the intensity and heart this story carries, and I can't wait for the audience to witness it on the big screen. Working on this project has been truly special, and I'm so excited to share it with everyone."

Presenter Atlee said, "Baby John addresses a very important and timely subject. While it is a highly entertaining family film, it also highlights critical issues like women's safety, which is a major concern today. Additionally, it explores the impact of parenting, portraying the contrast between a good father and a bad father, and how good parenting can shape a better society. I'm incredibly proud to have produced this meaningful project."

Baby John will be released on December 25, 2024.