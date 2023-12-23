The entry of Ayesha Khan inside the Bigg Boss house has shaken up the entire house. The social media influencer confronted Munawar and even brought him to tears for two-timing her. She exposed Munawar's planning outside the house and even washed their dirty linen in front of all the housemates. Her constant jabs and digs at Faruqui has shocked everyone inside the house and in the outside world.

However, the way she turned pally with the Lock Upp star and started eating, playing and joking around with him has made everyone believe that it was all their pre-planned game plan. Aishwarya Sharma was quick to deduce their game plan and say how it all seemed planned and they want to start a love angle.

Salman accuses Munawar of not being true to Mannara

Now, Salman Khan will also be bashing Munawar Faruqui for saying negative things against Mannara Chopra but not confronting her with the same. He will also lambast him for appreciating Rinku and others but never appreciating Mannara for how true she has been to him. When the shayari master will try to intervene to put across Salman, the host will shut him up saying, "Aaj mujhe akele chalne dijiye". Khan will reportedly also be seen calling both Munawar and Ayesha into the archive room.

Pulls up Ayesha Khan for being a 'hypocrite'

The Tiger 3 actor will then be seen pulling up Ayesha for fighting with Munawar and shaming, defaming him in front of everyone. And then, becoming friends with him and flirting inside the house. In no minced words, Salman will also be seen bashing Munawar for running around the same girl who defamed him, put him to shame in front of the whole nation. He asked Munawar to have some self respect and show some esteem.

Ayesha Khan was seen telling the housemates that she will never talk to Munawar outside the house. But, is only talking to him inside the house as it won't be possible to not talk to him when they are under the same roof. She also revealed that Munawar had once told her when they were outside the house that she could also come to Bigg Boss and the two of them could then pretend that they don't know each other.