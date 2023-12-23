Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Anurag Dobhal and Neil Bhatt were nominated to be evicted this weekend. And if reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Aishwarya has bid adieu to the house. Aishwarya reportedly received the lowest votes and has been evicted. Aishwarya's journey in the house was nothing one expected it to be. The famous actress was accused of being disinterested in the show throughout.

How will Neil's game change now

Aishwarya and Neil's relationship also saw a lot of ups and downs inside the house. Her eviction will leave a void in the house and it remains to be seen how Neil Bhatt now ups his game after this. In the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be seen pulling up Munawar Faruqui for not being a true friend to Mannara. He will tell Munawar how he has spoken about her behind her back and never said the things to her directly.

Salman slams Munawar

Salman also accused Munawar of not being respectful of their friendship. On the other hand, he will also slam him for not taking a stand for himself and running around Ayesha Khan who defamed him in front of the whole nation. There are reports that Salman Khan will also be seen supporting Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande for pushing Abhishek Kumar during a fight. Salman will reportedly say that any husband would do the same if someone was to charge on their wife like this.

Salman Khan has always maintained that he won't let anything happen on Bigg Boss that is against the Indian culture. While hosting Bigg Boss OTT season 2, Salman said, "I hope the show is not too much uncensored or unfiltered. Agar ho raha hoga, toh I will control everything on my own. I feel the show shouldn't go against Indian culture and should follow it. That's why I am a part of it."

"Karan and Farah (Khan) were not available to host the show. They were very busy. Hence, I had to do the OTT version." He further added, "Main OTT par aisa kuch hone nahi dunga, which is against our culture... I won't let it happen."