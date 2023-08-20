Abhishek Malhan might not have won the trophy, but most definitely has won country's heart with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT. From sharing genuine equations, making true friends, flirting to standing up for what is right; the YouTube sensation made a firm place for himself in the BB house. While he might have lost out on the trophy, the makers are willing to give him another chance.

Prince Narula motivated him

Abhishek Malhan has revealed that he might be a part of Bigg Boss 17 as Prince Narula has convinced him to give it another go. "Fans are giving me a lot of love and support and hence I might consider doing it. Initially I was pretty sure that I don't want to do another reality show but Prince Narula visited me at the hospital and motivated me to do it. Let's see what happens next," he was quoted saying to a website.

Abhishek Malhan's brother, however, took to social media has shared several tweets saying that he won't let his brother go to the BB house again. He also added that he has made him understand and he won't go to the show anymore.

Abhishek Malhan drops hint about joining BB 17

"Genuinely, I swear to God, main Bigg Boss OTT ke din ulte gin raha tha ki I wanted to come back. But itna pyaar dekhne ke baad agar janta chahegi kyunki I am a people pleaser, main janta ke liye bahut cheezein karta hu, karna chahta hu aur kar sakta hu. So you never know you might see me there and you might not. Abhi aisa kuch nahi hai but you never know. Janta ke liye sab kuch," he told another website. (I was counting days in BB OTT but after receiving so much love, if the audience wants I might join the show).