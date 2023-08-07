As the Bigg Boss OTT 2 is reaching towards its finale, emotions are flying high inside the reality show house. After the eviction of Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev, a small tiff between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav has shocked everyone. In one of the episodes, Abhishek was seen telling Elvish that he think, his team is doing 'negative PR' against him.

Abhishek Malhan's accusations

Abhishek goes on to say that he came to know of it through someone but wouldn't believe it until he saw it with his own eyes. This leaves Elvish shocked. He reasons with Fukra Insaan and asks what in his behaviour made him feel this way. He also gets teary eyed and is later seen telling Jiya Shankar that nothing in the show hurt him more than the allegation Abhishek put on him.

Elvish heartbroken

Elvish goes on to add that if he felt that way, it would have come out in his behaviour. Jiya advises him to sort it out with Abhishek. In the Weekend Ka Vaar, we see Salman Khan revealing to Yadav that Abhishek had told his mother how he doesn't think Elvish can win the show as a wild card contestant. This too had left everyone in the house shocked.

War between fan groups

With this, a war between the fan group of Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav has begun outside the house. With the recent evictions, only Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav are left inside the house. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have its finale on August 14, 2023.