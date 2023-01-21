Bigg Boss 16 is just less than a month away from its finale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show enticing and entertaining for the audiences. From massive arguments to fights and controversies to getting special guests, the show is bringing some new twists and turns every week.

Shalin Bhanot discloses confidential details of BB contract

In such a scenario, the latest episode of the show seemed to be dedicated only to Shalin Bhanot who wanted some time alone with Bigg Boss off camera and eventually lost his calm inside the confession room. The actor kept on saying that there is nobody in the house who was talking to him. He said he is tired and fed up and wants to quit the show. Shalin was even seen banging his head on the wall in the confession room.

When Bigg Boss told him that it was impossible to entertain him off camera and that if he wants they can arrange a therapist/ psychiatrist for him if he had mental health issues. To which, Shalin denied and lost his cool and started screaming.

Reveals MG of other contestants

In that fit on anger, Shalin Bhanot said that he knows everything and he is aware the MG (minimum guarantee) of all the contestants and started revealing details on-air. He said that his co-contestant Soundarya Sharma came with a MG of two weeks while Sumbul Touqeer Khan had a MG of five weeks. He also said that the astrologer who had entered the Bigg Boss house was fake. He also disclosed about his future work with the channel and other confidential details of the contract.

The contestant was also heard saying that he is worried about his mental health as it was getting affected inside the BB house. He added that he cannot stand the sight of Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

While, Shalin's aggressive behaviour didn't go down well with the audience, many people also came in his support and questioned the makers and Tina Dutta's fake narrative. For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta are known for their fights, and fake love in the house, amidst their whirlwind relationship, the duo got into a heated argument and hurled abuses at each other, which irked Shalin Bhanot and the actor fumed in anger and vented out his frustration to Bigg Boss.

Here's how the netizens reacted. Have a look:

#ShalinBhanot and #TinaDatta again made for each other. Yesterday she exposed the game plan while requesting BB not to telecast. While Shalin blackmailed #biggboss not to record otherwise, he'll reveal the MG of the other contestants. ?#BiggBoss16 #ShivThakare — ??? (@dyaiyer) January 20, 2023

I really cannot comprehend the conversation between shalin and bigg boss that they're telecasting. Dude he was disclosing about MG and contract and his future w the channel and what not ???#BB16 #ShalinBhanot — shubbu ✨ (@shubbutweets) January 20, 2023

Shalin exposed bb makers like anything ????



Aapko naam kyu jaana hain…content ke liye ??? #ShalinBhanot #bb16 pic.twitter.com/25CkwKZD3f — Gaurav Kumar (@itsgauravkr) January 20, 2023

#ShalinBhanot threatening #BiggBoss to put down the camera otherwise he will reveal other contestant's MG contract??



Also he revealed that astrologer was a fraud.



Mujhe Toh Shalin & BB ki convo interesting lagi..Apko aj ka episode kaisa laga #BiggBoss16 — Bindass Harman (@BindassHarman) January 20, 2023

#ShalinBhanot ka face dekh ke bohot hasi aa rahi hai ??? he is going to lose his shit tomorrow jab usko pata chalega ye kya kya boli hai. Fir MG kya AG OG sab nikalega woh bahar #TinaDatta — ?Apoorva? (@apoorvastic) January 20, 2023

King @BhanotShalin is trending- the man who has the guts to talk back to Salman bhai.He is the man who creates a day of content on #BB16 with @BiggBoss himself while exposing BB with MG and other cans of worms! #ShalinBhanot jasia bhi ho he keeps audience glued to the screen! pic.twitter.com/RGsGHqEX4t — ?MAN-DEVILLE? (@23Mandeville) January 20, 2023

Sajid MG contract tak lekr Khatron ke Khiladi ki bi bezati krdi??#ShalinBhanot #BB16 — Akshansh??️ (@krazzy_akki) January 20, 2023