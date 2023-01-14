Recently, Bigg Boss 16 contestants enjoyed the family week and how. From Tina Datta's mother, Shalin Bhanot's mother, Archana Gautam's brother to Sajid Khan's sister filmmaker Farah Khan, every contestant's family member entered the house to cheer up the housemates and give them an insight into how they are being seen in front of the world. During the visit, Tina Datta's mother Madhumita Datta was seen praising Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for supporting her daughter during bad times.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary labelled as fake

But soon after the family members left, Priyanka caught bad mouthing Tina Datta in front of Shalin Bhanot and this didn't go down well with the netizens as this happened after the 'Udaariyaan' actress disagreed with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's view of women being each other's worst enemy.

During the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, veteran actress Simi Garewal had entered the BB house to have a heart-to-heart conversation with the contestants and at that time, Nimrit had spoken about how women are each other's worst enemy. She said that women try to pull the other down even when they are best friends.

"Ye jo zhut bolti hai vo logoko bahot pasand ata hai"

However, Priyanka was seen disagreeing to this and she went on to give an example and explain how she doesn't agree with Nimrit's point of view. Talking about Tina, Priyanka had said that she considers the 'Uttaran' actress a friend and has her best interest at heart. Soon after this netizens started slamming Priyanka for her hypocracy and called her fake.

One user said, "SELECTIVE SACHAI KI MURAT Mahaan #PriyankaChaharChaudhary devi talking about friendship and a few moments later she's bitching about her friend ohh wow what a friendship!!!" while another wrote, "Nimrit sach bolti hai to logoko pasand nahi ata and ye jo zhut bolti hai vo logoko bahot pasand ata hai our log isko strong bolte hai (Nimrit speaks the truth but people doesn't like her and this girl who only lies is loved by many)".

SELECTIVE SACHAI KI MURAT

Mahaan #PriyankaChaharChaudhary devi talking about friendship and a few moments later she's bitching about her friend ohh wow what a friendship!!! ? #NimritKaurAhluwalia Bang on?❤ "Jo hai muh pe hai" That's why I love her? Haqse #Nimritians pic.twitter.com/QNCjKYuvkj — ?????~??? (@ItsQueenPH) January 12, 2023

Nimrit sach bolti hai to logoko pasand nahi ata and ye jo zhut bolti hai vo logoko bahot pasand ata hai our log isko strong bolte hai — Kalpana Rathod (@Kalpana90964337) January 13, 2023

Ohhh bhaiii....... Gajab

Idhar bhi jhuth aur sachai ki murat bnne ka drama shri inka#NimritKaurAhluwalia — kashish (@kashish81986036) January 13, 2023

•• SimmyG : Do u think men make better frns thn women??

Nimrit : Yes ?



Saaare ladkon ki dil ki baat bolli hai Nimrit ne ?yeh sab jaante hai reality main sach hai ki ek sachha male bestfriend bahut nasibwalon ko milte hain ??#NimritKaurAhluwalia #BB16 pic.twitter.com/kgToe1AfVp — Akanksha Rathod?? (@Scico_Student) January 13, 2023