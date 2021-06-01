The hunt for Bigg Boss season 15 contestants seems to have started in full throttle. After several speculations, Neha Marda has accepted that she has indeed received the offer. The Balika Vadhu actor has said that she was offered to be a part of the show earlier too but was not interested back then. Marda has said that if she says yes to Bigg Boss, she might even win it.

Neha told India Today that she was offered the show several times in the past too. Neha added that she said no to the reality show four years in a row as she didn't think she could live without her family, disconnected from the world. She further added that the lockdown and shooting in bio-bubble have made her understand that she can do it.

Neha said, "Here we have phones but we are cut-off from the outside world. We have to adjust in limited means. Sometimes we are happy, sometimes sad. We even miss our families. We are shooting in a bio bubble so neither can we go out nor anyone from outside can meet us. It's like a mini-trial for Bigg Boss house." The popular actress further said, "I think now after this experience if I go to Bigg Boss, I'll be a strong contender. If I go on Bigg Boss, I can win the show."

Other names making the buzz

Apart from Neha Marda, another name that's making quite some buzz is Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea, was not only one of the most talked about but also one of the most searched people in the country, last year. The young actress landed in trouble after her beau and actor, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide. The actress was even arrested in connection to the actor's death and was later released on bail. Along with Rhea, Disha Vakani's name has also been grabbing the spotlight.

Now, who all make it to the reality show this year, remains to be seen.